Pishin teachers suspended over failure to implement COVID-19 SOPs

Two teachers in Pishin were suspended Monday morning over failure to implement coronavirus SOPs in schools.

Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind made a surprise visit to schools to inspect the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at educational institutions.

According to reports, he got angry when he saw that the precautionary measures were not being followed properly and suspended three teachers.

He instructed the school management to ensure that teachers are following all the SOPs.

Balochistan reported 148 new coronavirus cases on Monday.