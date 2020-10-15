Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Lawyer files petition against Khursheed Shah’s one-year hospital stay

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lawyer files petition against Khursheed Shah’s one-year hospital stay

PPP leader Khursheed Shah has been admitted at the NICVD for the past year but he’s completely fine, contended a senior lawyer who filed a petition in the Sindh High Court to send the MNA to jail.

Shah is in NAB custody in an assets beyond means case but has been at the NICVD, a cardiac hospital, for the past year. According to the lawyer, he hasn’t had an angioplasty, pacemaker installed or any other kind of surgery in this time.

Three special rooms have been set aside for his use at the hospital, he contended, adding that all day, Shah meets officers and PPP workers in his room. If such leniency is shown, he will make excuses of having a low platelet count and go abroad, he said.

The Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench approved the petition for hearing and has summoned the respondents on December 18. The petition has named the Sindh government, NAB director-general and chief executive of the NICVD as respondents.

When Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab appeared on SAMAA TV’s 7 se 8 he was unable to answer what treatment Shah had been receiving for the past year. He did, however, say that Shah was at the hospital on the court’s order, not the government’s.

