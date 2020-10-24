Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Peshawar resumes BRT services

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Editing & Writing | Muzhira Amin
SAMAA
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Peshawar resumes BRT services

Photo: AFP

The BRT service in Peshawar resumed on Saturday after an in-depth examination, installation of new parts and load and road testing.

According to the spokesperson of Trans Peshawar, Muhammad Umair Khan, the buses will be operational from 6am to 10pm. The vehicles will also travel on express routes.

A special route has been introduced from the Khyber Market to Hayatabad’s mall, he said, pointing out that from October 25, three direct routes from Hayatabad will become operational as well.

“Wearing masks has been declared mandatory for all passengers,” Khan emphasised. “Special seats have been assigned for women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.”

Related: Peshawar BRT: Free wi-fi, faulty design and foreign funding

Other passengers will not be allowed to use these seats. Male passengers have been warned against crowding the buses unnecessarily.

Last month, the service was suspended temporarily after a fourth fire was reported in a bus. Following this, the vehicles were re-inspected by the manufacturer.

An investigation report by the company revealed that the fire caused by overloading of the buses. The report was submitted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the technical problems in the buses were then fixed.

The BRT buses were inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and are regarded as one of the flagship projects of the PTI government. The track is is 27 kilometres long and at least 128 buses will run on it.

A trip may cost anywhere between Rs10 and Rs50, depending on where people want to travel to.

