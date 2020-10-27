Peshawar blast culprits will be taken to task: KP IG

Seven people killed in attack

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Those responsible for the blast in Peshawar madrassah will be taken to task, vowed KP IG Sanaullah Abbasi while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

The police held a meeting on Monday to discuss the threats to the city. "We are saddened by the attack. The suspects are arrested after every incident."

Speaking about the upcoming PDM rally in Peshawar, he remarked that they have provided as much security as possible. Every person is given security based on their threat-perception.

The IG shared that he cannot share details of the investigation with the media. "There are some things that we tell people and many things that we don't. I cannot jump to any conclusions right now but we have neutralised as many as 36 threats recently."

The forensic investigation will be shared later, but I cannot divulge details now. The people who live here know the dynamics of this place. They are unique, he added.