Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Peshawar blast culprits will be taken to task: KP IG

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Seven people killed in attack

Those responsible for the blast in Peshawar madrassah will be taken to task, vowed KP IG Sanaullah Abbasi while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

The police held a meeting on Monday to discuss the threats to the city. "We are saddened by the attack. The suspects are arrested after every incident."

Speaking about the upcoming PDM rally in Peshawar, he remarked that they have provided as much security as possible. Every person is given security based on their threat-perception.

The IG shared that he cannot share details of the investigation with the media. "There are some things that we tell people and many things that we don't. I cannot jump to any conclusions right now but we have neutralised as many as 36 threats recently."

The forensic investigation will be shared later, but I cannot divulge details now. The people who live here know the dynamics of this place. They are unique, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Seven killed, over 100 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Seven killed, over 100 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.