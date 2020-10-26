Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

No, Peshawar agriculture university hasn’t made abayas compulsory for students

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
No, Peshawar agriculture university hasn’t made abayas compulsory for students

Photo: University of Agriculture Peshawar/Facebook

The University of Agriculture, Peshawar has not made it compulsory for female students to wear abayas to campus, the varsity clarified on Monday.

The chief proctor said a fake notification has been circulating on social media. The university has ordered an internal inquiry into the matter and said it will approach the FIA’s cyber crime cell as well.

He confirmed that the signature on the fake notification is not his.

The notification says the university won’t allow women students to enter the campus if they are not wearing an abaya or white overcoat with a shalwar and a white dupatta.

