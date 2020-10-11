Gujranwala will reject PDM’s narrative: PML-N MPA

Administration hasn't given PDM permission for rally

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, has planned its first anti-government rally in Gujranwala on October 16. The estranged PML-N MPA, however, believes that the rally is against the country’s institutions and not against the government.

The PML-N MPA said he will be holding “Love Pakistan” rally in the city to counter the opposition parties.

“Pakistan is the country of patriotic people… Gujranwala is the city of patriotic people,” said Ansari. He added that permission for a rally in which the country's institutions will be defamed will not be given.

All the citizens will reject every program which is against the "security" and "stability" of Pakistan, said the MPA.

The local administration in Gujranwala hasn’t given the PML-N permission to hold the PDM’s rally in the city. Khurram Dastgir, a party leader, told SAMAA TV that he had sought permission to hold the rally at Jinnah stadium but the administration hasn’t responded to the request.

He warned that the opposition parties will hold a massive rally on GT Road if the administration doesn’t respond to the PML-N’s request to hold rally at the stadium.