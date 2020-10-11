Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gujranwala will reject PDM’s narrative: PML-N MPA

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Administration hasn't given PDM permission for rally

Disgruntled PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari announced Sunday that he will organize a rally against the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Jalsa in Gujranwala on October 16.

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, has planned its first anti-government rally in Gujranwala on October 16. The estranged PML-N MPA, however, believes that the rally is against the country’s institutions and not against the government.

The PML-N MPA said he will be holding “Love Pakistan” rally in the city to counter the opposition parties.

“Pakistan is the country of patriotic people… Gujranwala is the city of patriotic people,” said Ansari. He added that permission for a rally in which the country's institutions will be defamed will not be given.

All the citizens will reject every program which is against the "security" and "stability" of Pakistan, said the MPA.

The local administration in Gujranwala hasn’t given the PML-N permission to hold the PDM’s rally in the city. Khurram Dastgir, a party leader, told SAMAA TV that he had sought permission to hold the rally at Jinnah stadium but the administration hasn’t responded to the request.

He warned that the opposition parties will hold a massive rally on GT Road if the administration doesn’t respond to the PML-N’s request to hold rally at the stadium.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Gujranwala PDM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gujranwala, PDM Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.