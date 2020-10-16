PDM’s Gujranwala rally is a mixed pickle: Fawad Chaudhry

Rally is being held in Gujranwala today

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement's power show in Gujranwala is nothing other than a mixed pickle.

Eleven opposition parties have come together for this. Let's see how many people they are able to pull, he said, adding that if the stadium is full, then there must be 15,000 to 18,000 people in attendance.

He claimed that the PPP and PML-N have gathered madrassa students to attend their rally rather than their own supporters. The use of the religion card is alarming and may set a dangerous precedent, he added.

If the government takes back just eight cases then the opposition will call off the rally in minutes, Chaudhry claimed. "This rally is not against the government, it's against Pakistan."