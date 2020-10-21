Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PDM to hold workers’ conventions across Pakistan

Posted: Oct 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
PDM to hold workers’ conventions across Pakistan

Pakistan opposition leaders Mulana Fazal-ur-Rehman(R)and former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif brother Shahbaz Sharif (2L), and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif (L)listen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of  slain former Pakistan premier Benazir Bhutto (2R) during a press conference at the end of All Parties  Conference (APC) in Islamabad on September 20,2020 - Pakistan opposition announced a countrywide protest movement and demanded PM Imran Khan to immediately resign. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

The Pakistan Democratic Party has decided to hold district-wise workers’ conventions along with rallies across the country.

In a meeting with party members in Islamabad, PDM Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that rallies last till midnight, which is a success for the party. “But we have decided to hold workers’ conventions in each district as well.”

The first convention will be held in Rawalpindi on November 7. Targets have also been set by the party’s management to make the convention successful.

Abbasi added that residents only trusted opposition parties to bring an end to their problems.

The opposition parties decided to launch their anti-government movement under the banner of the PDM at an All Parties Conference in Islamabad on September 20.

They have planned rallies in various cities across the country as part of their anti-government movement. They are also planning to launch a “decisive” long march against the government in Islamabad in January 2021.

Their first rally was held in Gujranwala followed by another one in Karachi. The party has an upcoming rally in Quetta on October 25.


 
