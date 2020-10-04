Sunday, October 4, 2020  | 15 Safar, 1442
PDM to hold rally in Quetta on October 18: Haideri

Posted: Oct 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PDM to hold rally in Quetta on October 18: Haideri

Pakistan opposition leaders Mulana Fazal-ur-Rehman(R) and former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif brother Shahbaz Sharif (2L), and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif (L) listen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of slain former Pakistan premier Benazir Bhutto (2R) during a press conference at the end of All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad on September 20,2020. (Photo: AFP)

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, has changed the date of its rally in Quetta from October 11 to October 18, confirmed JUI-F leader Maulana Ghafoor Haideri Sunday.

The JUI-F leader told a news channel that the PDM has postponed its anti-government rally in Quetta for a week and it will now be held on October 18.

The opposition parties had decided to launch their anti-government movement under the banner of the PDM in an All Parties Conference in Islamabad on September 20.

The opposition parties have planned rallies in various cities across the country as part of its anti-government movement. They are also planning to launch a “decisive” long march against the government in Islamabad in January 2021.

In Quetta rally, according to sources, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leaders will deliver speeches.

