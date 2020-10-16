Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

PDM prepares for first anti-government rally in Gujranwala

Posted: Oct 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
PDM prepares for first anti-government rally in Gujranwala

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be holding the first rally as part of its countrywide anti-government campaign in Gujranwala today (Friday).

The rally will be held at Jinnah Ground and will begin at 3pm. The PML-N is hosting the rally and organisers signed a 28-point agreement with the Gujranwala city administration in order to get permission for the rally.

As per the agreement, all roads leading into the city will be opened and containers will be removed. All people who have been arrested in relation to the rally will also be released. No raids will be conducted either.

However, the PDM is not allowed to block GT Road, which was their plan in case they weren’t granted permission for the rally.

The rally will be held from 3pm till midnight.

It will be mandatory for participants to observe anti-coronavirus SOPs at the rally. PDM leaders are only allowed to address the crowd in the stadium and no speeches are allowed against national security institutions or against the Constitution.

In case the agreement is not followed, a case will be registered against the rally organisers.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman are going to attend and address the crowd. PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif is also expected to address the crowd via video link from London.

The organisers have constructed an 80 by 24 foot stage and set up 10,000 chairs, though they claim more people will attend. They have also hired DJ Butt, made famous for his participation at PTI rallies, for the event.

The PDM, which is comprised of nine opposition parties, has vowed to stage rallies across the country to begin a movement against the government. Rallies are also scheduled in Karachi and Quetta on October 18.

Traffic plan for Lahore

A traffic plan has been issued for Lahore ahead of the rally.

Sharif Medical City Road to Ada Plot will be closed for traffic, as will GT Road, Timber Market and Ravi Road to the Amamia Colony phatak.

Instead of taking GT Road to Gujranwala and Narowal, people are requested to use the Old Ravi Bridge and Lahore to Sheikhpura traffic is requested to take Sagain Bridge.

Ring Road Adda Plot to Niazai Chowk may be closed, depending on the traffic situation.

Over 600 traffic wardens have been deployed for traffic management.

With reporting by Jahangir Akram Khan in Lahore

