PDM Quetta rally: You can’t scare us, warns ANP’s Hoti

This is the alliance's third rally

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is hosting its third anti-government power show, this time in Quetta.

The rally is being held at the Ayub Stadium and PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif is going to address the crowd via video link from London.

The rally was scheduled to begin at 1pm. Two hundred chairs have been set up in the stadium for participants.

The PDM comprises 11 opposition parties and has vowed to run an anti-government campaign across the country. It has already held two rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi and will hold another in Peshawar.

ANP's Ameer Haider Hoti

"I was given a letter saying there was a threat alert. To be careful. To hell with your threat alerts. You want to scare us?" said Ameer Haider Hoti of the ANP.

"You want to scare the people who follow Bacha Khan? Wali Khan? Benazir Bhutto?"

Today in front of me, all the Balochistan and Pakhtun brothers are sitting, he said, asking them to fight Balochistan's case together.

We do not want to just fight KP's case, he said. "We hear the voices rising up from Punjab, from across Pakistan. we must fight their case."

And when I stand in Balochistan's land, I see my sisters here, he said. "I will speak about the missing persons as well."

Hoti said today, Balochistan's sister asks where her brother is. A Balochistan mother asks where her son is.

If there is any accusation, then present them in court, he demanded. If there is any weakness in the law then make laws, he said. "But it is not possible and should not be that these sisters yearn for their brothers and mothers for their sons."

Today we have a threat alert, he said, adding that there are check posts. "So then stop the people who make the threat. Why is a person who needs to pass for business, why are they insulted?"

We want an answer for Gwadar, Hoti demanded. "If Pakistan progresses because of Gwadar, we are happy. But the first right to Gwadar is no one else's but the Balochs'."

Security arrangements

Ahead of the rally, the Balochistan government banned pillion riding in Quetta. Mobile phone services have been suspended within a 4km radius of the stadium.

It has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the city. No one is allowed to roam around with weapons or display them.

Over 4,000 security personnel and 2,000 members of JUIF's Ansarul Islam are deployed around Ayub Stadium.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani warned that the law would come into play if any anti-State things were said at the Quetta rally. Giving a warning to the opposition, he said they have promised not to target State institutions.

Traffic plan

People hoping to attend the rally can park their cars at specific parking spots designated by the traffic police.

More traffic wardens have been deployed to help manage traffic.

The road from Manojan Road Crossing to Ayub Stadium will be closed for traffic, according to the Quetta traffic SSP.

No traffic will be allowed from the Joint Road-Spinny Road crossing and Benazir Bridge to Chaman Phatak either.

If needed, the route from Commissioner’s Office to T and T Chowk and GPO Chowk to T and T Chowk will also be closed.

Both sides of the Joint Road-Spinny Road crossing to Dukani Baba Chowk will not be for the general public to use as parking. It has been designated for rally participants only. Saryab and Qambrani buses will not come to the city via the Saryab Phatak. Brewery Road buses will also turn back at the Joint Road-Brewery Road crossing.

Nawaqili Buleli Kuchalak buses will not enter the city via the Koiya Phatak.

Samungli buses will not go further than the Gas Office.

Cars coming from Jabal Noor can park at the Spinny Road and beneath the Benazir Bridge.

Rally participants begin to gather

People began arriving in Quetta Sunday morning for the rally.

BNP workers staged a small rally on Benazir Bridge.

People have begun entering the stadium. They are being checked by security officials at the entrance.

People are being given sanitiser to clean their hands when they enter the stadium.

PkMAP workers are arriving at the stadium.

BNP workers have set up stalls sending party merchandise.

PPP women workers have also arrived and are entering the stadium.

Leaders arrive

JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman is at the stadium, as is Akhtar Mengal of the BNP. Maryam Nawaz is in Quetta and is expected to arrive at the stadium soon.

PPP leaders Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf are at the venue.