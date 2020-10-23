Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PDM Quetta rally venue changed after threat alert issued

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Siham Basir
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PDM Quetta rally venue changed after threat alert issued

Photo: Online

The venue for the October 25 Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Quetta has been changed due to security concerns.

It is now being held at the Ayub Stadium, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani. There will be heavy security presence at the stadium, he said.

A threat alert was issued for Quetta and Peshawar by the National Counter Terrorism Authority on Thursday in which the authority warned that the Pakistan Taliban could target “high-profile political personalities through a well-articulated bomb blast/suicide bombing”.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition political parties, had scheduled a rally in Peshawar on November 30.

Shahwani said the venue was changed to Ayub Stadium’s football ground because of the threat. Foolproof security will be provided, he said. PDM leaders have accepted the change and decided to hold the rally as scheduled at the stadium.

This will be the PDM’s third rally, its first two were in Gujranwala on October 16 and Karachi on October 18.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PDM PDM rally in Quetta Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.