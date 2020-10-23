PDM Quetta rally venue changed after threat alert issued

The venue for the October 25 Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Quetta has been changed due to security concerns.

It is now being held at the Ayub Stadium, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani. There will be heavy security presence at the stadium, he said.

A threat alert was issued for Quetta and Peshawar by the National Counter Terrorism Authority on Thursday in which the authority warned that the Pakistan Taliban could target “high-profile political personalities through a well-articulated bomb blast/suicide bombing”.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition political parties, had scheduled a rally in Peshawar on November 30.

Shahwani said the venue was changed to Ayub Stadium’s football ground because of the threat. Foolproof security will be provided, he said. PDM leaders have accepted the change and decided to hold the rally as scheduled at the stadium.

This will be the PDM’s third rally, its first two were in Gujranwala on October 16 and Karachi on October 18.