PDM to host anti-government rally in Karachi today

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will be staging its second rally in its anti-government campaign today (Sunday). The rally will be held in Karachi and is being hosted by the PPP.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Karachi today for the rally and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also head of the PDM, arrived Saturday night.

The rally is being held at Jinnah Bagh, the ground next to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah both toured the venue ahead of the rally to inspect the preparations.

The PPP claims 100,000 people will attend the rally. Over 4,000 policemen have been deputed for the security of the rally and the organisers have prepared 100,000 masks for participants. Seats have also been placed at a distance from each other to ensure social distancing.

Four gates have been set up at the venue—one for PDM leaders, one for women, one for political workers and one for the media.

The federal government has issued a No Objection Certificate for the rally but warned that the permission could be revoked at any time for any reason.

The rally has to finish before midnight.

Three stages have been set up—one for the main PDM leaders and two for senior leaders of opposition parties. Each stage is 160 feet long, 20 feet high and 50 feet wide. Barbed wire has been placed around the main stage where the PDM leaders will sit.

The PDM, which is comprised of 11 opposition parties, has vowed to stage rallies across the country to begin a movement against the government. Its first rally was in Gujranwala on October 16.

Traffic plan

The Karachi traffic police issued a traffic plan for the city a few days ago, and have now issued a parking plan for the rally.

People attending the rally can park at Nishtar Park, Tai Karate Ground, Sharae Quaideen Khudad Colony Underpass and Corridor 3 Resident Engineer of Mazar-e-Quaid office.

People coming from outside Karachi can enter the city via Sohrab Goth and then proceed from Water Pump, Liaquatabad Dak Khana and Gurumandir to either Nishtar Park or Tai Karate Ground. They could also travel from Sohrab Goth to Abul Hassan Isphahani Road, take the Safari Park U-turn to get onto University Road and then proceed to New Town, Jail Flyover and PP Chowrangi to near the Resident Engineer office.

People coming from Thatta, District Malir and District East can arrive at Jinnah Bagh via Sharae Faisal to Karsaz to Stadium Road to New Town and to the Jail Flyover.

Gurumandir, Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti will be closed for regular traffic. Traffic on Sharae Quaideen will not be allowed to go any further than the Noorani signal. Traffic on University Road towards Jail Chowrangi will be diverted left towards Shaheed-e-Millat.

Corridor 3 will also be sealed for regular traffic from Regal Chowk to MA Jinnah Road. Heavy traffic will not be allowed on the routes from Nazimabad and Teen Hatti to Gurumandir. Heavy traffic can use the Nishtar Road route instead.

Heavy traffic is also not allowed from Liaquatabad Number 10 to Teen Hatti and Gurumandir or Sharae Quaideen to Society.