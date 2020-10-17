Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
PDM has a dark future: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Posted: Oct 17, 2020
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s future is dark, said Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri while speaking to SAMAA TV. He added that no one would join the opposition because their agenda was not clear.

“Who doesn’t go out with tried and tested people?” the minister said. “But who will believe you when your agenda is not clear?” Every party from the opposition is headed in a different direction, he added.

The PDM organised its first power show in Gujranwala on October 16 as part of their anti-government campaign.

Reacting to the protest, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli said PM Khan and people were on one side and the corrupt mafia on the other.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also took a jibe at the PDM rally by posting a picture of him and other ministers watching “cricket highlights” while the opposition chanted anti-government slogans.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement was formed on September 20. It is a coalition of 11 opposition parties headed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

The opposition’s next rally is scheduled for October 18 in Karachi.

