Pakpattan: 16 arrested for violating sheesha ban

Sixteen people were arrested for violating the ban against sheesha smoking in Pakpattan on Monday.

According to the police, over 30 hookah pipes and mobile phones were seized during the operation.

The district police officer of Pakpattan said that a case has been registered and the police have started investigating the suspects. They are also on the look out for other suppliers.

The Punjab Prohibition of Sheesha Smoking Bill, 2014 bars any person from manufacturing, selling, using or importing sheesha. Those violating the law will be punished with three years in prison and/or a fine of Rs100,000.