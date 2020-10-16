Pakistan’s dollar account at a 15-week low

Pakistan’s dollar account or foreign exchange reserves fell below $12 billion for the first time since June 26 as the State Bank made foreign loan or debt repayments of $507 million during the week that ended on October 9.

The State Bank shares foreign exchange reserve data every Thursday with a lag of one week.

As of October 9, the State Bank has $11.8 billion in foreign reserves. Meanwhile, the foreign reserves held by commercial banks in Pakistan are at $7.22 billion. The total foreign reserves in Pakistan are now little over $19 billion.