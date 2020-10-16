Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan’s dollar account at a 15-week low

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan’s dollar account at a 15-week low

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s dollar account or foreign exchange reserves fell below $12 billion for the first time since June 26 as the State Bank made foreign loan or debt repayments of $507 million during the week that ended on October 9.

The State Bank shares foreign exchange reserve data every Thursday with a lag of one week.

As of October 9, the State Bank has $11.8 billion in foreign reserves. Meanwhile, the foreign reserves held by commercial banks in Pakistan are at $7.22 billion. The total foreign reserves in Pakistan are now little over $19 billion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Current account Dollars
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
Joblessness in Pakistan to reach 30-year peak in 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.