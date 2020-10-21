Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan’s daily coronavirus average rises to 2.47%: PM’s aide

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan’s daily coronavirus average rises to 2.47%: PM’s aide

Photo: Online

Coronavirus cases are rising, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services. “The daily average was below 2% but has now risen to 2.47%.”

He said 600 cases are being reported daily compared to the daily average of 400 a few days ago. A total of 19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which is alarming, he added.

“We have directed the provincial governments to take strict measures,” said Sultan. SOPs are not being followed at wedding halls, markets and on public transport, he said, adding that 90% prevention is possible by surgical masks. He also emphasised the importance of N-95 masks for health workers.

“The health secretary [Aamir Ashraf Khwaja] is a bit under the weather,” he said. “But he will definitely attend the committee’s next meeting.”

Speaking of the Global Fund, Sultan said changes have been made to the posts of vertical programmes on the Fund’s reservations. He added that a grant of $300 million is a serious commitment.

“We thought that we as a nation had won this battle,” said Sultan. “But we still have to show responsibility.”

Minister for Planning Asad Umer said on October 20 that coronavirus positivity was extremely high in Muzaffarad and Karachi, and was rising in Lahore and Islamabad.

The minister said the COVID-19 mortality rate had increased by 140% with 12 reported deaths. He said the people were “collectively committing a blunder” by not following the SOPs and also warned of taking “restrictive actions that have negative effects on people’s livelihoods”.

According to the government, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan is 324,744, with 660 cases reported in the last 24 hours alone. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 28 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 28 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.