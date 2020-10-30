Friday, October 30, 2020  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1442
News

Pakistanis instructed to wear masks over coronavirus second wave fears

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 days ago
Photo: Online

Pakistanis have been instructed not to leave their houses without wearing a mask as the country prepares for a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The National Command Operation Centre has issued guidelines to control the spread of the virus.

The guidelines say that people must wear masks if they are going to crowded places. Masks also have been made compulsory at both government and private offices.

The provinces have been told to issue new guidelines and ensure the implementation of the SOPs.

coronavirus in pakistan, pakistan coronavirus cases, coronavirus update 2020
 

