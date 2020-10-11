Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

‘Pakistanis believe the military leadership has been involved in politics’

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
PPP leader says it is part of our history

The army chief's remarks warning people not to confuse a hybrid war with sincere critique were part of his duty, said Latif Khosa, a lawyer and PPP leader, while speaking to Barrister Ehtesham Amir-ud-Din on his SAMAA TV show Sawaal.

We are all part of the State, he said, calling it Pakistan's mother. As a mother, it's job is to treat everyone equally and ensure everyone gets their rights, he said.

These rights and this role have been enshrined in the Constitution.

He also discussed the general perception that military leaders have been involved in politics for years. This is written in our history, he said, adding that half of Pakistan's life and been under martial law.
