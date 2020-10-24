Pakistan will start manufacturing disposable syringes, cannulas: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan is setting up its own medical equipment industry by starting the production of various equipment, said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference on Saturday.

“We import medical equipment worth $1.6 billion. If we manage to replace that it will be a huge achievement,” said the minister.

Items such as disposable syringes, cannulas and vials for blood tests were not manufactured in Pakistan before. Now the Ministry of Science and Technology is setting up factories for this, Chaudhry said.

This will also improve the country’s economic condition, said the minister, adding that technology exports bring in a lot of money.

He also announced that Pakistan will start making electric buses.

“Yesterday we signed an MoU with Chinese company Skywell for electric buses.”

On Sunday, the ministry will sign another MoU with a German company, said Chaudhry. This will be the second electric bus company to invest in Pakistan.

He also said the opposition’s demonstrations and protests were hurting the country’s image which then negatively impacted the economy.