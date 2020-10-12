Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan, will you volunteer for the Chinese coronavirus vaccine trial?

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan, will you volunteer for the Chinese coronavirus vaccine trial?

Vials of CanSino Biologics Ad5-nCoV vaccine. Photo: China Daily

Pakistan is conducting clinical trials for the China-made CanSino vaccine for the new coronavirus and needs more volunteers.

Over 10,000 people will be recruited for the study which is supposed to last six months.  

We need people from many different backgrounds who we can call on for future studies if we are to find a safe vaccine quickly, said Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid, reported APP.

She asked people to join the clinical trials going on at the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

The trials are in the third phase and free of charge for Pakistani citizens living here. Phase III trials are usually the last stage in the development of a vaccine.

The Indus Hospital in Karachi has also put out a call for volunteers. Media Relations Manager Fawad bin Rashid confirmed this to SAMAA Digital.

Healthy participants are needed, reads a notice from the hospital. Volunteers should be over 18 years, have no history of contracting COVID-19 and ideally have no underlying illness—those whose underlying conditions are controlled are also eligible.

Pregnant, lactating and women planning to be pregnant in the next 90 days after the vaccination cannot take part.

You can enroll by:

  • Calling or messaging 0309-0602050
  • Emailing research@tih.org.pk
  • Filling the form: https://redcap.link/TIH_Can Sino

You will then be called for screening at the Indus Hospital. A blood sample will be taken. If eligible, you will receive either the vaccine or a placebo, as the trial is randomised. After that the researchers will follow up with on a weekly basis till one year. If you exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste, you have to agree to be tested.

There might also be mild side effects such as pain at the injection site, fever, fatigue or muscle ache, but they should not last longer than a day or two.  

In mid-August, the National Institute of Health in Islamabad had approved phase III clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by China. They would be held at the Shifa International Hospital Islamabad, Aga Khan Medical University, Indus Hospital Karachi, Shaukat Khanum Hospital and the University of Health Sciences Lahore.

Pakistan’s trial is part of main trial of the CanSino vaccine taking place in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The vaccine, called Ad5, was developed by Chinese company CanSino Biologics and the Institute of Biology at the China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

It contains a modified form of the adenovirus (cold virus) which will carry the genetic material of the new coronavirus into the cells. Once human cells are exposed to this they will begin making a coronavirus protein and the body’s immune system will recognise the protein and attack it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus indus hospital shifa international hospital vaccines
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus, vaccine, trials, CanSino vaccine, PNS Shifa, Indus Hospital, tests, scientific study,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Lahore motorway rape Day 33: Investigating teams shuffled, no arrests...
Lahore motorway rape Day 33: Investigating teams shuffled, no arrests yet
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.