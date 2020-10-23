Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association manipulated sugar prices: report

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Pakistan Sugar Mills Association manipulated sugar prices: report

Photo: Online

The Competition Commission of Pakistan has issued a report revealing that the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and sugar mill owners connived to raise sugar prices in the country.

Jahangir Tareen’s JDW Group, the Sharif family’s Ramzan and Chaudhry Sugar Mills, Anwar Majeed’s Omni Group, and Asif Ali Zardari have been named in the report.

The report highlighted that the recent hike in sugar prices was a direct result of misreporting stock position figures in May 2020, which the PSMA was aware of. This led to a decision by the government to delay sugar imports that caused a rise in prices by Rs11.6 per kg from July to September.

In 2019, the sugar barons made Rs40 billion in revenue after the sugar prices were hiked by Rs18 per kg (equal to 48% total increase in prices) due to exports, in addition to Rs29.22 billion in subsidies. The price of sugar increased to Rs98 per kg in February 2019 from Rs60 per kg, showing an increase of 63%.

It appears that starting from 2012, the PSMA and all its members had collective discussions on stock positions leading to a decision on the quantity to be exported, which is tantamount to fixing or setting/controlling supply within the relevant market.

This resulted in a price hike that is not based on actual supply/available supply and demand, according to the report.

The CCP will issue show-cause notices to the PSMA and mill owners.

MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
