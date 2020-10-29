Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan received report of Indian attack after Kashmir fight: minister

Says New Delhi stopped attack because Islamabad knew about it

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan received report of Indian attack after Kashmir fight: minister

Pakistan soldiers next to what appears to be the wreckage of an Indian fighter jet shot down in Azad Kashmir near the Line of Control on February 27, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Federal Minister Asad Umar said Thursday that the government had received an intelligence report suggesting that India could attack Pakistan at 9pm apparently after an aerial dogfight between the air forces of the two countries over Kashmir.

“We did receive an intelligence report about India attacking (Pakistan) at 9pm,” said Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in a tweet. “The attack was stopped because a message was conveyed to India that we know about the preparation of the attack and we are prepared to give a befitting counter attack.”

The comments by the federal minister come a day after PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq said in the National Assembly that the opposition leaders were told in a meeting that India would attack Pakistan if its fighter pilot Abhinandan was not released by 9pm.

Related: No opposition leader objected to Abhinandan’s release in meeting: minister

Abhinandan was arrested by Pakistani forces after his aircraft was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force in an aerial dogfight in February 2019. He was released, however, by Pakistan as a gesture of peace.

Umar, a minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, said that India knew after Pakistan downed Abhinandan’s jet that Pakistan doesn’t only give warnings but also acts.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Abhinandan Varthaman, Abhinandan release, Abhinandan caught, India, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
PM Imran Khan accuses France's Macron of 'attacking Islam'
PM Imran Khan accuses France’s Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.