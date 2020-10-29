Pakistan received report of Indian attack after Kashmir fight: minister

Federal Minister Asad Umar said Thursday that the government had received an intelligence report suggesting that India could attack Pakistan at 9pm apparently after an aerial dogfight between the air forces of the two countries over Kashmir.

“We did receive an intelligence report about India attacking (Pakistan) at 9pm,” said Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in a tweet. “The attack was stopped because a message was conveyed to India that we know about the preparation of the attack and we are prepared to give a befitting counter attack.”

The comments by the federal minister come a day after PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq said in the National Assembly that the opposition leaders were told in a meeting that India would attack Pakistan if its fighter pilot Abhinandan was not released by 9pm.

Abhinandan was arrested by Pakistani forces after his aircraft was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force in an aerial dogfight in February 2019. He was released, however, by Pakistan as a gesture of peace.

Umar, a minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, said that India knew after Pakistan downed Abhinandan’s jet that Pakistan doesn’t only give warnings but also acts.