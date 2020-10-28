Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan has sent Indian prisoners back home, IHC told

Case of four prisoners disposed of

Posted: Oct 28, 2020
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Pakistan has sent Indian prisoners back home, IHC told

Pakistan has sent five Indian prisoners back home after the completion of their sentences, the Interior Ministry told the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the petition filed by the Indian High Commissioner on the release of Indian prisoners convicted in terrorism and spying cases. The petition said that the men should be sent to India as they have completed their sentences.

The Ministry of Interior submitted its report to the court.

Deputy Attorney-General Tayyab Shah said an Indian citizen was released on October 26.

Three Indian prisoners have also completed their sentences but they are still in jail, Shah shared. The bench asked why they haven’t been released.

Shah said their matter is pending before the review board.

“Why is the review board involved in this?” asked Justice Minallah. They should be sent back if their prison term has been completed, he said.

The petition had asked for the release of eight prisoners, of which four have been sent back. Their case has been disposed of. The court will resume hearing the petition of the remaining four prisoners on November 5.

