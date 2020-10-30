Pakistan celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with processions, gatherings

The world is celebrating Eid Miladun Nabi today (Friday). People across Pakistan are marking the day by hanging up fairy lights on their houses, mosques and other buildings.

People are also holding processions on the occasion.

In Karachi, the main procession will cross MA Jinnah Road, for which all the stores and lanes have been sealed. Pillion riding has also been banned in the city.

In Lahore, 227 small processions and 311 gatherings will be held. Over 4,000 police officers are on duty in Lahore.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession will start on the historical Jamia Masjid Road. Over 400 processions will be held across the city and 3,000 police officers have been posted along the procession routes.

Prayers were offered for the country’s prosperity after Fajar prayers.

The Pakistan Army held events to mark Eid Miladun Nabi as well. Twenty-one gun salutes were observed at the Sports Complex in Islamabad, Martyr’s Monument in Lahore and Colonel Sher Khan Stadium in Peshawar.

Quetta’s main procession will begin on Masjid Mian Ismail Toghi Road and end at Meezan Chowk. There are 4,000 security personnel on duty, including FC and Levies officers.

Shops along the procession routes have been checked and sealed. Mobile and internet services will be suspended from 8am to 8pm due to security concerns.

President and prime minister’s messages

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged Muslim world leaders to put forth a unanimous demand to ensure the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and desist from blasphemy and desecration by way of caricatures.

In his message to the nation on Eid Miladun Nabi, the president said the condemnable incidents of blasphemy in the West had invited the wrath of Muslims across the globe. He said such incidents violated the spirit of interfaith harmony and dialogue.

He said it is essential to spread the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the true message of Islam in order to tackle Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established the Stare of Madina with justice, fraternity and equality, which is still a role model for the entire world.

In his statement, he said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) must be spread to promote peace and interfaith harmony across the world.

With reporting by Shahnawaz Ali, Usama Durrani, Mujeeb Ullah and Sadaqat Ali