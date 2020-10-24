Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan drug regulator recalls remdesivir, other drugs over glass contamination

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan drug regulator recalls remdesivir, other drugs over glass contamination

Photo: AFP

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has issued recall alerts for substantial and adulterated drugs in the market. Glass particles were reportedly found in some of the drugs.

These medicines were manufactured by three private pharmaceutical companies. Two of the companies are based in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. All three companies should inform their sales officers, suppliers and distributors, instructed DRAP.

The drugs are:

  1. Kanbact 500mg injection: antibiotic ceftriaxone used for various bacterial infections
  2. Fenaclod injection: diclofenac sodium used as a painkiller
  3. Oxiphin 1g injection: antibiotic ceftriaxone
  4. Flazol infusion 500mg/100ml: antibiotic metronidazole used for stomach infections
  5. Parapals Infusion 100ml
  6. Medisol Compound Sodium Lactate IV infusion 500ml: solution for IV drips
  7. Zental suspension: albendazole for worm infections
  8. Redzi 100mg solution for injection: antiviral remdesivir being used in COVID-19 treatment
  9. Water for injection b#wfi-237

These products should be withdrawn from all pharmacies, hospitals and markets, DRAP said. The four provincial governments and those of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have all been informed, according to the drug regulator.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ceftriaxone DRAP drugs Remdesivir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
6 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
6 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.