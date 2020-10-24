Pakistan drug regulator recalls remdesivir, other drugs over glass contamination

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has issued recall alerts for substantial and adulterated drugs in the market. Glass particles were reportedly found in some of the drugs.

These medicines were manufactured by three private pharmaceutical companies. Two of the companies are based in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. All three companies should inform their sales officers, suppliers and distributors, instructed DRAP.

The drugs are:

Kanbact 500mg injection: antibiotic ceftriaxone used for various bacterial infections Fenaclod injection: diclofenac sodium used as a painkiller Oxiphin 1g injection: antibiotic ceftriaxone Flazol infusion 500mg/100ml: antibiotic metronidazole used for stomach infections Parapals Infusion 100ml Medisol Compound Sodium Lactate IV infusion 500ml: solution for IV drips Zental suspension: albendazole for worm infections Redzi 100mg solution for injection: antiviral remdesivir being used in COVID-19 treatment Water for injection b#wfi-237

These products should be withdrawn from all pharmacies, hospitals and markets, DRAP said. The four provincial governments and those of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have all been informed, according to the drug regulator.