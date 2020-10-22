Pakistan courts ordered to hear corruption cases every day

The Supreme Court ordered on Thursday all courts to hear corruption cases every day.

The witnesses should record their statements as quickly as possible and the hearings should be completed on time, the court said.

The NAB chairperson has been directed to implement the court orders.

The directives have been issued in a verdict in the Lakhara power plant corruption case, which is being heard by a Karachi accountability court.

The accountability court has been instructed to record the statements of witnesses by November 2 and asked for a report on the implementation of its orders.

The court was informed that the federal cabinet is expected to make a decision on establishing 120 new accountability courts in the country soon.