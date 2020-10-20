Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan court orders to send human trafficking survivor back home

Posted: Oct 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Pakistan court orders to send human trafficking survivor back home

The Islamabad High Court ordered on Tuesday the authorities to send a human trafficking survivor back to Azerbaijan.

The woman will depart for her home country on November 6 and the Edhi Foundation will bear the total $1,000 expenditure.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that the Edhi Foundation is doing the state’s job.

The court, however, said that the investigating officer can record her statement via video link. The FIA has been instructed to arrest all the people involved in this heinous crime.

