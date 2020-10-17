Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Paint factory catches fire in Karachi’s SITE

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
One person injured

A fire erupted at a paint factory in Karachi's SITE Saturday morning. One person has been injured.

The factory is located near Ghani Chowrangi.

The fire brigade has reached the site and is currently trying to douse the flames. They say it's a a third degree fire.

Buildings near the factory have been temporarily evacuated.

The police said that the fire erupted after a motor at the factory short-circuited.

The factory authorities say that all the workers have been rescued and are all safe. They claimed that the first fire truck reached the site after a delay of 45 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi factory fire, karachi site factory fire, karachi fire,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Astronauts, scientists answer Karachi fourth graders science questions
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
Work to start on Malir Expressway next month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.