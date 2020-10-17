Paint factory catches fire in Karachi’s SITE

One person injured

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fire erupted at a paint factory in Karachi's SITE Saturday morning. One person has been injured.

The factory is located near Ghani Chowrangi.

The fire brigade has reached the site and is currently trying to douse the flames. They say it's a a third degree fire.

Buildings near the factory have been temporarily evacuated.

The police said that the fire erupted after a motor at the factory short-circuited.

The factory authorities say that all the workers have been rescued and are all safe. They claimed that the first fire truck reached the site after a delay of 45 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.