Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Funeral prayers offered for 14 Ormara martyrs

Posted: Oct 16, 2020
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Funeral prayers were offered for the 14 men killed in a terrorist attack on the Makran Coastal Highway on Thursday and their bodies sent to their home towns.

Seven were Frontier Corps troops and seven were guards of the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL). They were martyred in an attack on an FC convoy in Balochistan’s Ormara, the ISPR confirmed Thursday night.

Their funeral prayers were offered Friday morning at the Maleesha Camp in Lasbela District’s Hub. Senior officials of the FC Balochistan attended the funeral.

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove said six to seven attackers used rocket launchers and heavy machine guns during the attack. He vowed that they would be caught.

They are against the prosperity of Balochistan, he said.

In a statement, the Pakistan Army’s media wing said an encounter between security forces and terrorists took place on the Coastal Highway near Ormara. It said that the soldiers were guarding a convoy of OGDCL employees travelling from Gwadar to Karachi.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements to sabotage peace, stability and economic development in Balochistan shall never be allowed to succeed,” read the statement. “Moreover, these acts cannot subdue resolve of our forces which are determined to defend motherland, even at the cost of their lives.”

Baloch Raji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS), an alliance of Baloch armed groups, has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

