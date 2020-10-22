Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
Organisation set up to oversee Kailash Valley’s development

Posted: Oct 22, 2020
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Organisation set up to oversee Kailash Valley’s development

Photo: AFP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given the approval to set up the Kailash Valleys Development Authority.

The development authority will look after all new projects in the area, which has a population of 4,000 people, and promote cultural tourism.

The authority has placed a restriction on the construction of new buildings in the area and has decided that existing buildings will not be demolished.

This is the first time such organisation has been set up for the people living in the Kailash valleys.

5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
