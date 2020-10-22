Organisation set up to oversee Kailash Valley’s development

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given the approval to set up the Kailash Valleys Development Authority.

The development authority will look after all new projects in the area, which has a population of 4,000 people, and promote cultural tourism.

The authority has placed a restriction on the construction of new buildings in the area and has decided that existing buildings will not be demolished.

This is the first time such organisation has been set up for the people living in the Kailash valleys.