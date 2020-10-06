Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Opposition rallies will spread coronavirus in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Advises people to exercise caution and wear masks

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Tuesday that he fears the rallies of the opposition parties will spread coronavirus again.

“I fear that their rallies will spread the virus again,” Rasheed told reporters in Rawalpindi. He advised people to be cautious and wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The opposition parties formed an alliance against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government in September and announced that they will hold anti-government rallies across the country before a “decisive” long march in January 2021.

Rasheed, however, said the opposition will come out on the streets and be defeated.

The minister also commented on the arrest of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and said the opposition leader has himself gone into “self-protection” so he doesn’t have to carry the burden of his brother’s narrative.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s activities in London, Rasheed said the government will make every attempt to bring back the former prime minister to Pakistan and will be made to face the law.
RELATED STORIES

