Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Opposition protests as CPEC bill presented in Parliament

They weren't provided bill's copies

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The opposition members staged a protest in the National Assembly after the CPEC bill was presented. They said that they weren't provided copies of the bill.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has referred the CPEC bill and the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, which was also presented by Adviser to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, to the relevant standing committees.

He didn't allow MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Khawaja Asif to take the assembly floor after the bill was introduced.

Related: Opposition walks out of Senate during Shibli Faraz’s CPEC speech

The CPEC Authority Ordinance, 2019 was promulgated by President Arif Alvi last year. The ordinance was not extended by the government. The new bill seeks to replace the defunct ordinance.

Opposition members have claimed that the new bill gives CPEC authority immunity from the investigations of NAB and FIA. The powers of authority's chairperson will be curtailed and the post of CEO will be eliminated. According to the new law, the authority will report directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan rather than the Ministry of Planning and Development.

Bill to control drug trade

The amended bill to control the drug trade in the country has been passed by the assembly.

Under the new amendment, people suspected of trading drugs can be detained for up to 45 days.

The bill was presented by Narcotics Control Minister Azam Khan Swati.

FaceBook WhatsApp
national assembly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
national assembly session, national assembly cpec bill, cpec bill pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.