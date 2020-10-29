Opposition protests as CPEC bill presented in Parliament

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The opposition members staged a protest in the National Assembly after the CPEC bill was presented. They said that they weren't provided copies of the bill.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has referred the CPEC bill and the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, which was also presented by Adviser to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, to the relevant standing committees.

He didn't allow MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Khawaja Asif to take the assembly floor after the bill was introduced.

The CPEC Authority Ordinance, 2019 was promulgated by President Arif Alvi last year. The ordinance was not extended by the government. The new bill seeks to replace the defunct ordinance.

Opposition members have claimed that the new bill gives CPEC authority immunity from the investigations of NAB and FIA. The powers of authority's chairperson will be curtailed and the post of CEO will be eliminated. According to the new law, the authority will report directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan rather than the Ministry of Planning and Development.

Bill to control drug trade

The amended bill to control the drug trade in the country has been passed by the assembly.

Under the new amendment, people suspected of trading drugs can be detained for up to 45 days.

The bill was presented by Narcotics Control Minister Azam Khan Swati.