Opposition parties are conforming to Modi’s narrative: minister

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar accused the opposition parties of conforming to or obeying Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s narrative.

“If we say that they toe Modi’s narrative and there is proof that after the PDM jalsa their statements became news in Indian media and newspapers,” Azhar told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Ali Haider.

PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, is running an anti-government campaign in the country. The opposition parties have already staged three jalsas in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta and their leaders have severely criticized PM Khan’s government and the military leaders because they claim the top army officials brought the PTI government to power.

But Azhar believes that the PPP and PML-N are trying to blackmail the country on international forums by issuing irresponsible statements against the countries civilian and military leadership.

He added that the army always supports the democratic government. “When our dharna was underway, you will remember the then army chief General Raheel Sharif gave a statement in favour of the then democratic government,” he told SAMAA TV.

But he added that the PML-N started playing games with General (retired) Raheel Sharif and undermining the army.

“We don’t do that. We believe the institutions should be on same page,” said the minister.