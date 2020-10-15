Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Opposition holding Gujranwala rally to protect their assets: Shibli Faraz

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Opposition trying to pressure the govt, he says

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the opposition parties are holding the Gujranwala rally just so they can protect their assets.

"The opposition is running a 'corruption bachao' campaign," he said while addressing a press conference on Thursday, He added that the organisers are members of the family limited company, refering to the PML-N.

"We, being a democratic party, have allowed them to hold their rally," Faraz said. "I challenge them to fill the Jinnah stadium." They can hold as many rallies and protests as they want in stadiums but we won't allow them to come on roads and disturb the citizens of this country, he said.

"Their agenda is very simple. They are just protecting their corruption," he added. "They are using as a tactic to pressure the government."

PML-N Shibli Faraz
 
gujranwala rally, pml-n, maryam nawaz, shibli faraz
 
