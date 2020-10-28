Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

One track of Karachi’s Liaquatabad flyover closed for repair work

People told to take diversion routes

Posted: Oct 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Last Updated: 38 mins ago
One track of Karachi’s Liaquatabad flyover closed for repair work

One track of the Liaquatabad Flyover in Karachi has been closed for traffic because of repair work.

A team of the KMC’s Engineering Department is working to replace the expansion joints of the flyover.

KMC Technical Services DG Shabihul Hasan told SAMAA Digital that the repair work is being carried out in phases. It will be completed in 10 to 12 days, he said.

He also shared that the department is even repairing the footpaths and grills near the Teen Hatti bridge.

People travelling from Ayesha Manzil to the Liaquatabad Super Market have been advised to avoid the flyover for the time being. Instead of taking the flyover, the people should take the Karimabad route.

