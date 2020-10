The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has sent two summaries to the petroleum division suggesting either the government reduces prices of petroleum products by Rs2 or keep them unchanged.

OGRA has reportedly suggested the government reduce the price of petroleum products by Rs1 or 2.

The decision whether to maintain the present prices or decrease them will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 16.

A liter of petrol is currently being sold for Rs103.97.