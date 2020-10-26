Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
OGRA increases gas price for industries

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
OGRA increases gas price for industries

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification for an increase in gas prices for the industries. Domestic consumers will not be subject to the new prices.

According to the notification, the price of gas for the CNG sector has been increased by up to Rs88 per MMBTU. The hike in prices for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is Rs88 while for Sindh and Balochistan it is Rs67.

The price of gas for general industries has been increased by Rs33 per MMBTU and for the export sector to Rs66 per MMBTU. According to OGRA, the gas price for the fertilizer sector has been increased by Rs2 per MMBTU.

Gas for power stations has been increased by Rs 33. Similarly, gas for IPPs has also been increased to Rs 33 per MMBTU. The new gas prices have already been implemented from September 1.

The price of CNG, electricity and fertilizer may also go up as after price hike.

