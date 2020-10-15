Man murders wife in front of child in Nowshera Virkan

A man has been accused of murdering his wife in front of their child in Nowshera Virkan’s Shaheenabad in Gujranwala district.

The police said the man electrocuted his wife after which she died. There were also torture marks on her body.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the woman was walking with her child when her husband attacked her and dragged her with a rope to their house. He tied her to a chair and then gave her electric shocks.

The man fled after the murder. The police said they are conducting raids to arrest him.