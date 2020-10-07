Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Notice taken after NAB ‘serves Shehbaz food on the floor’

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Notice taken after NAB ‘serves Shehbaz food on the floor’

Photo: Online

Shehbaz Sharif, the National Assembly’s opposition leader and PML-N president, has accused NAB officials of treating him in a “humiliating” manner while he was in their custody.

Shehbaz complained to an accountability court that NAB officials, despite being aware of his back pain, placed his food on the floor so that he would have to bend to pick it up.

While giving his statement to the court, Shehbaz said that it was his basic right to receive treatment for his back pain he has been suffering from for 25 years. He added he was refused any assistance when he asked jail officials to change the position of his chair for prayers.

The opposition leader alleged that PM Imran Khan and his aide on accountability, Shehzad Akbar, were behind the maltreatment. Shehbaz also warned that he would register an FIR against them.

The presiding judge said suspects being humiliated in custody won’t be tolerated, and that serving prisoners food on the ground was unacceptable.

Ordering a probe into the matter, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said every person’s self-respect must be ensured. 

