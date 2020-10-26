Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘No proof of Imran Khan’s involvement in PTV attack case’

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Editing & Writing | Yasal Munim
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
‘No proof of Imran Khan’s involvement in PTV attack case’

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan submitted on Monday his written arguments on his acquittal plea in the PTV attack case.

According to his lawyer, no witness has testified Imran Khan’s involvement in the case. There is no evidence against him either. The case was filed by his political opponents to malign them. A false and baseless case has been filed against him, he argued.

The attack occurred during the 126-day Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek protest against the PML-N government in 2014. Workers and leaders of the parties marched towards Parliament and Prime Minister House in Islamabad and attacked the PTV office. During a clash between protesters and the police 50 workers attacked and seriously injured SSP Asmatullah Junejo.

Cases were lodged against PM Khan, PAT head Tahirul Qadri, President Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Raja Khurram Nawaz Gandapur under the Anti-Terrorism Act for inciting violence.

According to the prosecution, three people were killed, 26 injured and 60 arrested.

PM Khan has been acquitted in the attack on SSP Junejo.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan PTV attack case
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Turkish Airlines staffer 'slaps' passenger at Islamabad airport
Turkish Airlines staffer ‘slaps’ passenger at Islamabad airport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.