‘No proof of Imran Khan’s involvement in PTV attack case’

Prime Minister Imran Khan submitted on Monday his written arguments on his acquittal plea in the PTV attack case.

According to his lawyer, no witness has testified Imran Khan’s involvement in the case. There is no evidence against him either. The case was filed by his political opponents to malign them. A false and baseless case has been filed against him, he argued.

The attack occurred during the 126-day Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek protest against the PML-N government in 2014. Workers and leaders of the parties marched towards Parliament and Prime Minister House in Islamabad and attacked the PTV office. During a clash between protesters and the police 50 workers attacked and seriously injured SSP Asmatullah Junejo.

Cases were lodged against PM Khan, PAT head Tahirul Qadri, President Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Raja Khurram Nawaz Gandapur under the Anti-Terrorism Act for inciting violence.

According to the prosecution, three people were killed, 26 injured and 60 arrested.

PM Khan has been acquitted in the attack on SSP Junejo.