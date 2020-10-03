Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing

He and his sons have been granted bail

The investigating officers in PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi's case were physically pushed out of court when they appeared before a Karachi judicial magistrate on Saturday morning.

Hashmi and his two sons were arrested on Friday after a scuffle with the police.

They were brought to the city court on Saturday to ask for their remand.

A huge crowd of lawyers and PML-N supporters gathered outside the court and pushed the officers out.

It took a long time for the government lawyers to get inside the court. Meanwhile, Hashmi's lawyer argued that the case against him was fake and should be declared null and void.

The court granted Hashmi and his sons bail in the case.