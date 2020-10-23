Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Naya Nazimabad residents approach Karachi court over illegal charges

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Editing & Writing | Yasal Munim
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Naya Nazimabad residents approach Karachi court over illegal charges

Photo: Naya Nazimabad/Facebook

The residents of Karachi’s Naya Nazimabad approached the Sindh High Court on Friday against the housing society’s administration.

The petitioners said they have paid millions of rupees for the provision of electricity but their power was cut off Friday morning.

The administration has been stopped from cutting off their power supply.

They said that a petition against illegal development charges is pending in the court. The administration had threatened to cut their power in the case.

We have been paying millions of rupees just to get K-Electric’s meters but that service isn’t available to us, they added.

The court has issued notices to the administration for November 5.

