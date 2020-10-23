Nawaz will be in jail by January 15: information minster

Nawaz Sharif will be in a jail in Pakistan by January 15, said Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz at a press conference on Friday.

“We are doing everything in our power to bring Nawaz Sharif back, said Faraz. Those who plundered the nation’s wealth will be held accountable by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Speaking about PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the minister said there is contradiction in her statements.

“The footage of Captain (retd) Safdar’s arrest shows that he was taken into custody in a respectable manner.” He said the Supreme Court has already declared Nawaz and Maryam liars.

He accused the PPP of “orchestrating Capt Safdar’s arrest” and said that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto was taking revenge on Maryam Nawaz for the smear campaign that her father [Nawaz Sharif] ran against his mother [Benazir Bhutto].

Faraz said the opposition had no interest in the country’s economy. “They did nothing when the pandemic hit us,” he said, adding that the PTI government has fought COVID-19 better than most countries.

“People have rejected the rulers who ruled the country for decades,” said Faraz. “Their politics have ended.”