Sunday, October 18, 2020  | 29 Safar, 1442
Nawaz Sharif’s politics is based on hypocrisy: Asad Umar

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says PML-N leader using sickness as excuse to stay abroad

"Nawaz Sharif's movement only wants to safeguard its money," Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said.

Addressing the media in Karachi on Sunday, he said that Nawaz's politics is based on hypocrisy. "He has always gone against institutions in the country for his political gains." Sunday was a big day for the anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement that was holding it second rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The minister said that Nawaz has been using sickness as an excuse to stay in London when he is "hiding" there.

The man who claims he's fighting for democracy is the same person who was the petitioner of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Umar said, adding that Nawaz was also the one behind the attack on the Supreme Court.

The minister said that the public has given the mandate to the PTI government and this was how they came to power. "We welcome the 11-party coalition to the city," Umar concluded.

