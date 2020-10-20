Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif will speak at Quetta jalsa: PML-N spokesperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Nawaz Sharif will speak at Quetta jalsa: PML-N spokesperson

File photo: twitter/MaryamNSharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s jalsa in Quetta on October 25, confirmed a PML-N spokesperson Tuesday.

The former PM, who had delivered an explosive speech in the PDM’s Gujranwala jalsa, didn’t speak at the opposition parties’ rally in Karachi on Sunday.

“Nawaz Sharif sahab himself took the decision to deliver his next speech in Quetta because the last speech needs to be digested first,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters in Lahore.

The PDM is an alliance of 11 political parties which was made in September. It has so far held two anti-government rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairman, is also departing for Gilgit-Baltistan on a 22-day visit on October 21 to run the party’s election campaign, according to the party’s media cell. The elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on November 15.

Palwasha Khan, a PPP leader, however, said that the party chairperson will attend the jalsa in Quetta.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Nawaz Sharif
 
