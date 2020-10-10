Nawaz Sharif’s summons notices to be posted in newspapers

The summons notices of former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield cases will be posted in newspapers next week.

On October 8, the Islamabad High Court ordered that the advertisements will be posted in Daily Dawn and Jang newspapers, adding that the fees will be paid by the federal government.

The advertisement says that Nawaz has till November 24 to appear in court. If he fails to surrender, it will result in a declaration by the court under the Criminal Code.

Nawaz had been sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references respectively. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds. The government allowed him in November 2019 to leave the country to get medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated. He hasn’t returned since.

His bail expired in February 2020. Last month, the IHC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz. But the warrants were not received by the ex-premier.

Plot allotment reference

An accountability court has given the green light to start proceedings to declare Nawaz absconder in a plot allotment reference.

The summons notice has been posted at the court.

The investigating officer will contact the foreign ministry and the notice will be sent to Nawaz’s London residence.

The PML-N founder has been given 30 days to appear in court. The court has summoned a report on Nawaz from the foreign ministry by October 15.

Toshakhana reference

On September 9, former president Asif Ali Zardari was indicted in the Toshakhana reference, while Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender.

NAB has accused former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani of illegally allotted cars to Nawaz and Zardari.

The accountability watchdog stated that Zardari and Nawaz obtained cars from the Toshakhana by paying only 15% of the price of the luxury vehicles.

It also alleged that Gillani had facilitated the allotment of the vehicles to Zardari and Nawaz by illegally relaxing the rules.