Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘Absconding’ Nawaz Sharif’s summons posted in newspapers

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
‘Absconding’ Nawaz Sharif’s summons posted in newspapers

Dawn and Jang newspapers have posted the summons of former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

The PML-N founder, who is currently in London, has been given till November 24 to appear in court. The notice said that Nawaz is absconding and trying to hide from the legal proceedings.

The advertisement has been issued by the additional registrar of the Islamabad High Court. It has been featured in the Lahore city pages.

On October 8, the Islamabad High Court ordered that the advertisements will be posted in the Daily Dawn and Jang newspapers, adding that the fees will be paid by the federal government.

Nawaz had been sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references respectively. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds. The government allowed him in November 2019 to leave the country to get medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated. He hasn’t returned since.

His bail expired in February 2020. Last month, the IHC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz. But the warrants were not received by the ex-premier.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nawaz sharif, nawaz nab cases, nab cases against nawaz sharif, avenfield and al-aziziz steel mills case,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.