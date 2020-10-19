‘Absconding’ Nawaz Sharif’s summons posted in newspapers

Dawn and Jang newspapers have posted the summons of former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

The PML-N founder, who is currently in London, has been given till November 24 to appear in court. The notice said that Nawaz is absconding and trying to hide from the legal proceedings.

The advertisement has been issued by the additional registrar of the Islamabad High Court. It has been featured in the Lahore city pages.

On October 8, the Islamabad High Court ordered that the advertisements will be posted in the Daily Dawn and Jang newspapers, adding that the fees will be paid by the federal government.

Nawaz had been sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references respectively. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds. The government allowed him in November 2019 to leave the country to get medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated. He hasn’t returned since.

His bail expired in February 2020. Last month, the IHC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz. But the warrants were not received by the ex-premier.