National T20 Cup: Northern elect to bat against Balochistan

Northern captain Imad Wasim has won the toss and elected to bat first in the match 27 of the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Haris Sohail-led unit will be coming in the match knowing that they have to win in order to stay alive in the competition.

Balochistan are currently placed on the fifth position of the league table with eight points after eight matches.

On the other hand, Northern will be looking to win the match in order to secure a top spot in the competition’s first round.

In the previous meeting between both the teams, it was the defending champions who came out on top with a seven-wicket margin.