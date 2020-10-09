Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
HOME > Money

National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected

Posted: Oct 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected

Photo: National Bank

The National Bank of Pakistan has denied news that its system was hacked.

In a statement released on Friday, the bank said the news was falsely reported by a TV channel. “We have adequate information security controls in place to protect customer and other confidential data, in line with industry practices and SBP guidelines.”

It did, however, confirm that a skimming device had been found at one of its ATMs in Islamabad.

“Such incidents are quite common in the industry. The bank is fully responsible to reimburse any financial loss to its customers as a result of this skimming subject to verification,” the bank said, adding that the matter is under investigation.

HOME  
 
 
